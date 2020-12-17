No. 3 UConn beats Creighton 80-47 in Big East home opener

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 24 points, hitting all nine of her shots from the floor, to lead No. 3 UConn to an 80-47 rout of Creighton in the Huskies’ Big East home opener. Christyn Williams added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Huskies. Anna Makurat scored 12 points and freshman Paige Bueckers finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. UConn was playing its third game in six days after having its first four games postponed or canceled because of a positive coronavirus test in the program. Emma Ronsiek scored 11 points for Creighton.