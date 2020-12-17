North Sioux City Police arrest man after fleeing on foot from officers

NORTH SIOUX CITY, South Dakota (KTIV) - One man is in custody after fleeing on foot from Police in North Sioux City Thursday morning.

Just before 4:00 am North Sioux CIty Police made a traffic stop in North Sioux City.



During their stop, it was discovered that one of the occupants, Max Imberi, was wanted for warrants out of the Rapid City area.



Imberi then proceeded to flee from police on foot and was apprehended about four hours later.



A female passenger was arrested during the traffic stop.