One treated for smoke inhalation after a fire breaks out in an apartment on Sioux City’s Westside

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire breaks out at Sioux City Apartment.

Just after 7:30 am Thursday Morning emergency personal were called to Hillside Park Apartments on 2800 block of West 4th Street.



When fire crews arrived they observed smoke coming from the west-end of one of the apartment buildings.



Sioux City Fire Rescue searched and evacuated the building.



One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.



The cause of the fire is under investigation, but they believe it likely started on the kitchen's cooktop.