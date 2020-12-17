Pilot killed in Utah gyrocopter crash

(KSL) -- Utah Highway Patrol investigators have confirmed that a male pilot died after a gyrocopter crashed near the Heber Valley Airport on Wednesday.

“We had a red gyrocopter take off from the Heber City Airport,” said UHP Lt. Randall Richey. “For an unknown reason, it veered to the right across the roadway and then crashed here along the side of Highway 189 into a drainage culvert.”

A cause for the crash has not been released.

Video from a witness shows a clean takeoff. But less than 30 seconds into the flight, the gyrocopter suddenly plummeted.

