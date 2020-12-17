Rights group: Egypt imposes collective punishment at prison

CAIRO (AP) — A human rights watchdog has accused Egyptian authorities of making modifications to a notorious Cairo prison that amount to “collective punishment” of inmates following an escape attempt that left four policemen dead. Egyptian security agencies last month had construction workers make changes inside the maximum security correction facility known as “Scorpion Prison” that deprive inmates of adequate ventilation, electricity and hot water. That’s according to a statement Thursday from New York-based Human Rights Watch. Workers removed the wall-mounted ventilators from each cell and the electric sockets that inmates used to heat water for drinking and showering, among other changes. HRW cited a tree-page letter and a 13-minute video that were smuggled out of the prison.