Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout draws wary, mixed response

MOSCOW (AP) — While excitement greeted the Western-developed coronavirus vaccine when it was rolled out, the Russian-made version has received a mixed response. There are reports of empty Moscow clinics that offered the shot to health care workers and teachers, who have been designated to be the first to receive the vaccine. Kremlin officials and state-controlled media touted the Sputnik V vaccine as a major achievement after it was approved in August. But among Russians, hope that the shot could reverse the course of the COVID-19 crisis has become mixed with wariness and skepticism. That reflects concerns about how it was rushed out while still undergoing final-stage testing to ensure its effectiveness and safety.