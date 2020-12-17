Skip to Content

Rutgers looks for 4th Big Ten win, Vedral iffy for Nebraska

10:39 am Nebraska news from the Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — The Big Ten Conference didn’t have to spend much time thinking in deciding to match Rutgers and Nebraska in a game on Friday night during championship week. While the Cornhuskers (2-5, 2-5 Big Ten) and Scarlet Knights (3-5, 3-5) aren’t rivals, their records are similar and they have something in common this year _ Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral. He left Nebraska after last season and came to New Jersey as a transfer. The only question is whether Vedral will play in the contest at SHI Stadium. He injured an ankle in last week’s overtime win at Maryland.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content