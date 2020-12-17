Rutgers looks for 4th Big Ten win, Vedral iffy for Nebraska

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — The Big Ten Conference didn’t have to spend much time thinking in deciding to match Rutgers and Nebraska in a game on Friday night during championship week. While the Cornhuskers (2-5, 2-5 Big Ten) and Scarlet Knights (3-5, 3-5) aren’t rivals, their records are similar and they have something in common this year _ Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral. He left Nebraska after last season and came to New Jersey as a transfer. The only question is whether Vedral will play in the contest at SHI Stadium. He injured an ankle in last week’s overtime win at Maryland.