Salvation Army collects enough gifts for 900 Siouxland families

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - COVID-19 has made 2020 a tough year for many people.

But the Salvation Army of Siouxland is trying its hardest to make sure hundreds of families have a Christmas to remember.

The Salvation Army of Siouxland has started its annual Christmas distribution, which means, each one of these bags will go to a designated family.

"We had our Angel Tree Campaign where people picked out gifts for childrens wish list, and we also had a toy drive that brought in various toys," said Chris Clark, Captain.

With the help of community donations, the Salvation Army was able to collect enough toys for 900 families in need.

That includes the Hernandez family.

"I'm raising 6 boys, and 1 girl, so this helps out immensely, When it's just two of you, you are always going paycheck to paycheck so this is always really nice," said Shelly Hernandez, Sioux City.

Hernandez says COVID-19 has brought on many struggles for her family.

"Like I said, with COVID, it makes it less hours, which means less money. Plus, the kids are at home eating and this makes it a lot easier," said Hernandez.

Captain Clark says every year, it is the Salvation Army's mission to help people like the Hernandez family.

"We want to be there for families that are struggling especially during covid and we want to make sure that everyone can have a traditional christmas," said Captain Clark.

The gifts extend beyond toys and other necessities. The agency was also able to provide every family with groceries for a home-cooked Christmas meal.

Captain Clark says they are short on gifts for kids, ages 9 to 15.

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army in Sioux City.