Snow days, virtual opera: The office holiday party goes on

NEW YORK (AP) — Many companies are forgoing office holiday parties this year because of virus concerns. But others say their employees want some kind of bash to break up the anxiety and isolation. The challenge is how to organize a virtual celebration that doesn’t feel like yet another Zoom meeting. One marketing firm is organizing a virtual murder mystery party. Another business is holding an outdoor snow day. And one law firm invited opera singers to perform legal-themed arias online. Other companies are skipping the parties and sending their employees gift baskets or making donations to charities they choose.