Storm Lake, IA no longer hosting RAGBRAI in 2021

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The city of Storm Lake, Iowa has decided to not host the 2021 RAGBRAI.

According to Storm Lake's website, the decision was made after compiling information from the city's RAGBRAI Advisory Board, volunteers, local law enforcement, local health officials, and school officials.

The city's announcement says they are facing hurdles in 2021 that include strain on local essential workers, an uncertain time frame for COVID-19 vaccinations, and uncertainty over continued infection rates from the virus.

Additionally, concerns exist with having adequate housing for riders. The city says with the ongoing issues surrounding the pandemic, planning for the event in a timely manner is not possible.

Lastly, the city says fundraising is a significant piece to successfully hosting RAGBRAI. With the continuing economic impacts on everyone in the community, the city says asking for money from anyone at this time is a significant request to make.

With all these factors in mind, the city decided to withdraw from hosting RAGBRAI in 2021.

According to RAGBRAI's Facebook page, they'll be announcing new overnight towns for Sunday and Friday sometime in January.

Back in April, RAGBRAI decided to call off their 2020 ride and postpone it until 2021. As of right now, the weeklong ride has been set for July 25-31, 2021.

RAGBRAI, which stands for "The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa" is the oldest, largest and longest week-long bicycle touring event in the world.