Thursday’s Scores

9:43 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 79, Glidden-Ralston 61

Ames 59, Marshalltown 38

Audubon 53, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 42

Clarinda 43, Bedford 24

Humboldt 52, Eagle Grove 13

Kingsley-Pierson 58, George-Little Rock 46

Lawton-Bronson 69, Homer, Neb. 56

Lisbon 40, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37

Logan-Magnolia 74, Fremont Mills, Tabor 38

Mount Ayr 52, Wayne, Corydon 37

Roland-Story, Story City 51, Grundy Center 38

Sioux City, West 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54

South Hamilton, Jewell 61, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 44

Wapello 43, Clinton 39

Wilton 65, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Red Oak vs. Clarinda, ppd.

Southwest Valley vs. Southeast Warren, Liberty Center, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ames 81, Marshalltown 11

Audubon 61, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 33

CAM, Anita 53, Woodbine 46

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 34, Edgewood-Colesburg 28

Colo-NESCO 42, Clarksville 34

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, Sioux City, West 29

Decorah 47, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 46

East Marshall, LeGrand 49, Ankeny Christian Academy 13

Kingsley-Pierson 59, George-Little Rock 46

Lawton-Bronson 54, Homer, Neb. 37

Lenox 62, Murray 16

Logan-Magnolia 32, Fremont Mills, Tabor 21

Lone Tree 49, Tri-County, Thornburg 17

Mount Ayr 60, Wayne, Corydon 42

Nodaway Valley 65, Martensdale-St. Marys 32

North Butler, Greene 33, Janesville 27

Riceville 41, Crestwood, Cresco 32

Roland-Story, Story City 51, Grundy Center 41

Solon 63, South Tama County, Tama 24

South Hamilton, Jewell 36, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 27

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 51, River Valley, Correctionville 25

Sumner-Fredericksburg 71, Tripoli 40

West Bend-Mallard 51, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 22

Westwood, Sloan 84, Ar-We-Va, Westside 49

Wilton 52, Wapello 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi vs. Lisbon, ppd. to Dec 17th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

