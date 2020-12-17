Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:34 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ansley-Litchfield 62, Axtell 41

Bertrand 64, Hi-Line 43

Bloomfield 55, Randolph 25

Cross County 62, Hampton 26

Humphrey St. Francis 54, Summerland 22

Kearney 87, Norfolk 68

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 69, Homer 56

Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Brady 41

Oakland-Craig 58, Wisner-Pilger 38

Osceola 54, Dorchester 35

Riverside 66, CWC 13

Southern Valley 56, Ravenna 44

Syracuse 14, Elmwood-Murdock 12

Tri County 51, Johnson-Brock 40

Tri County Northeast 59, Winside 21

Wahoo 67, Nebraska City 32

Wallace 45, Sutherland 25

Wilcox-Hildreth 49, Arapahoe 47

Yutan 73, Conestoga 39

Cougar Classic=

Blair 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 44

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arthur County 41, Sioux County 33

Auburn 68, Ralston 30

Bertrand 54, Hi-Line 49, OT

Bloomfield 48, Randolph 26

Cozad 41, Cambridge 38

Crofton 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 45

Cross County 63, Hampton 25

Dorchester 44, Osceola 26

Elm Creek 42, Minden 26

Exeter/Milligan 55, Nebraska Lutheran 27

Gothenburg 45, North Platte St. Patrick’s 31

Humphrey St. Francis 61, Summerland 24

Johnson-Brock 49, Tri County 44

Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 54, Homer 37

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54, Tekamah-Herman 42

Norris 44, Bishop Neumann 31

Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 37

Ponca 72, Vermillion, S.D. 58

Ravenna 54, Southern Valley 36

South Platte 46, Paxton 25

South Sioux City 61, Omaha Mercy 32

Syracuse 37, Elmwood-Murdock 29

Tri County Northeast 63, Winside 36

Wahoo 79, Nebraska City 29

Wallace 46, Sutherland 36

Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Arapahoe 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

CWC vs. Riverside, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

