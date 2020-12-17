Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ansley-Litchfield 62, Axtell 41
Bertrand 64, Hi-Line 43
Bloomfield 55, Randolph 25
Cross County 62, Hampton 26
Humphrey St. Francis 54, Summerland 22
Kearney 87, Norfolk 68
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 69, Homer 56
Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Brady 41
Oakland-Craig 58, Wisner-Pilger 38
Osceola 54, Dorchester 35
Riverside 66, CWC 13
Southern Valley 56, Ravenna 44
Syracuse 14, Elmwood-Murdock 12
Tri County 51, Johnson-Brock 40
Tri County Northeast 59, Winside 21
Wahoo 67, Nebraska City 32
Wallace 45, Sutherland 25
Wilcox-Hildreth 49, Arapahoe 47
Yutan 73, Conestoga 39
Cougar Classic=
Blair 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 44
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arthur County 41, Sioux County 33
Auburn 68, Ralston 30
Bertrand 54, Hi-Line 49, OT
Bloomfield 48, Randolph 26
Cozad 41, Cambridge 38
Crofton 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 45
Cross County 63, Hampton 25
Dorchester 44, Osceola 26
Elm Creek 42, Minden 26
Exeter/Milligan 55, Nebraska Lutheran 27
Gothenburg 45, North Platte St. Patrick’s 31
Humphrey St. Francis 61, Summerland 24
Johnson-Brock 49, Tri County 44
Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 54, Homer 37
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54, Tekamah-Herman 42
Norris 44, Bishop Neumann 31
Oakland-Craig 55, Wisner-Pilger 37
Ponca 72, Vermillion, S.D. 58
Ravenna 54, Southern Valley 36
South Platte 46, Paxton 25
South Sioux City 61, Omaha Mercy 32
Syracuse 37, Elmwood-Murdock 29
Tri County Northeast 63, Winside 36
Wahoo 79, Nebraska City 29
Wallace 46, Sutherland 36
Wilcox-Hildreth 42, Arapahoe 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
CWC vs. Riverside, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/