Thursday’s Scores

10:03 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Bridgewater-Emery 75, Menno 27

Canistota 73, Freeman 17

Ethan 63, James Valley Christian 24

Flandreau 46, Beresford 44

Gregory 59, Colome 23

Groton Area 58, Hamlin 53

Langford 35, Ipswich 24

Madison 47, Lennox 36

Mitchell Christian 43, Kimball/White Lake 34

New Underwood 50, Hill City 30

North Central Co-Op 58, South Border, N.D. 46

Platte-Geddes 86, Burke 60

Sioux Falls Washington 63, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 62

Sioux Valley 61, Baltic 54

Stanley County 63, Philip 57

Timber Lake 70, Harding County 46

Vermillion 64, Irene-Wakonda 23

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Redfield 21

Avon 36, Centerville 34

Brandon Valley 57, Yankton 42

Castlewood 48, Arlington 34

Colman-Egan 50, Dell Rapids St. Mary 43

Corsica/Stickney 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 31

DeSmet 48, Estelline/Hendricks 26

Dupree 50, McIntosh 20

Elk Point-Jefferson 46, Parker 36

Ethan 62, James Valley Christian 28

Flandreau 48, Beresford 42

Hamlin 36, Groton Area 33

Harrisburg 37, Watertown 30

Highmore-Harrold 49, Potter County 31

Hitchcock-Tulare 36, Wessington Springs 24

Kimball/White Lake 54, Mitchell Christian 43

Lennox 39, Madison 35

Philip 36, Stanley County 25

Ponca, Neb. 72, Vermillion 58

Scotland 57, Bon Homme 49

Timber Lake 58, Harding County 44

Waverly-South Shore 39, Sisseton 36

Wilmot 58, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 51

Winner 65, Burke 32

