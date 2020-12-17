Top-ranked Gonzaga returns to practice as No. 3 Iowa awaits

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — No. 1 Gonzaga has finally gotten back on the court to practice following a two-week break due to COVID-19 cases within the program. Gonzaga head coach Mark Few says players showed signs of fatigue and that the initial practice looked like the first one of the school year. The Bulldogs haven’t played since Dec. 2, when they beat West Virginia in Indianapolis. They’re scheduled to return Saturday against No. 3 Iowa in a game scheduled in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.