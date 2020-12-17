Transition stumbles test Biden’s bond with Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden brings more Capitol Hill experience than any president in decades. But his transition has stumbled, exposing the challenges of navigating Congress. It’s a different place than when he last served in 2009. He rolled out an almost all-white national security team when allies were expecting diversity. He filled top posts with familiar Washington hands rather than fresh newcomers. His team clumsily floated some names and retracted others for the Cabinet. The slip-ups in Biden’s interactions with Capitol Hill leave the impression his team is misreading the audience he’ll be relying on for legislative outcomes. It calls into question Biden’s ability to work with an unruly Congress.