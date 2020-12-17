UnityPoint Health–Sioux City receives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - UnityPoint Health–Sioux City has received its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and will start vaccinating its team members later Thursday afternoon.

As mandated by the CDC, healthcare workers are among the first to receive the vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is not available to the general public at this time.

“This is the light at the end of the tunnel that many across the world have been waiting for,” said UnityPoint Health Chief Clinical Officer, David Williams, MD. “We are optimistic that scores of lives will be saved thanks to medical science.”

The Federal Government is managing vaccine distribution to the states, with state public health departments determining the number of doses available for health care systems and other priority populations in each state.

The first round of vaccinations includes team members with the highest COVID-19 exposure risk. These individuals were offered the first available doses of vaccine.

In the coming weeks, UnityPoint Health anticipates additional doses of the vaccine will quickly become available, providing more team members the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Similar to their policy around the flu shot, UnityPoint Health strongly encourages, but does not require team members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

As supplies increase over time, all adults who choose to receive the vaccine should be able to get vaccinated later in 2021. However, a COVID-19 vaccine may not be available for young children until more studies are completed.

Hospital officials say even after a person is vaccinated, they should continue to stay home when sick, wear a mask and social distance.