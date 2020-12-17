Vaccine maker recounts ‘breakfast table’ pivot to COVID work

BERLIN (AP) — The doctor who led development of the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the United States and elsewhere said her company’s decision to shift from cancer research to battling the coronavirus happened over breakfast 11 months ago. German company BioNTech was little-known outside the pharmaceutical industry before it teamed up with U.S. giant Pfizer for “Project Lightspeed” that beat major rivals in the race to put the first thoroughly vetted vaccine on the market. Ozlem Tureci, the chief medical officer of BioNTech, said the pivot came Jan. 24 when her husband and business partner, Ugur Sahin, predicted that the respiratory illness reported in China could lead to a global pandemic.