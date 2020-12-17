Volkswagen loses top court case in EU in diesel scandal

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top court has ruled that Volkswagen breached the law by installing on its cars software to cheat on emission tests. The court said Thursday that the company cannot argue it was protecting car engines. The scandal erupted five years ago after US authorities found Volkswagen had installed special software to rig U.S. emissions tests for its diesel vehicles. The German car manufacturer admitted to fitting millions of cars with the device and it turned out that the software had not been used only in the U.S. The EU court said “a manufacturer cannot install a defeat device which systematically improves, during approval procedures, the performance of the vehicle emission control system and thus obtain approval of the vehicle.”