Walthill boys win high-scoring contest at Siouxland Christian

Walthill beat Siouxland Christian, 81-74, on Thursday night.
--BOYS BASKETBALL
Riverside 66 CWC 13 F  
Kingsley-Pierson 58 George-Little Rock 46 F  
Lawton-Bronson 69 Homer 56 F  
Fremont-Mills 38 Logan-Magnolia 74 F  
Bloomfield 55 Randolph 25 F  
Walthill 81 Siouxland Christian 74 F  
Tri-County 59 Winside 21 F  
Oakland-Craig 58 Wisner-Pilger 38 F  

--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boyer Valley 33 Audubon 61 F  
South Sioux City 61 Omaha Mercy 32 F  
Kingsley-Pierson 59 George-Little Rock 46 F  
Lawton-Bronson 54 Homer 37 F  
Fremont-Mills 21 Logan-Magnolia 32 F  
Crofton 77 Niobrara-Verdigre 45 F  
West Bend-Mallard 51 North Iowa 22 F  
Bloomfield 48 Randolph 26 F  
SL St. Mary's 51 River Valley 25 F  
Sgt. Bluff-Luton  S.C. East  PPD  
CBAL 60 S.C. West 29 F  
Walthill 34 Siouxland Christian 73 F  
Logan View 54 Tekamah-Herman 42 F  
Ponca 72 Vermillion 58 F  
Ar-We-Va 49 Westwood 84 F  
Tri-County 63 Winside 36 F  
Oakland-Craig 55 Wisner-Pilger 38 F  
CAM 53 Woodbine 46 F  
Brandon Valley 57 Yankton 42 F  

--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Doane 64 Nebraska 110 F  
Creighton 94 Saint Johns 76 F  
Nebraska-Omaha 76 Wyoming 80 2  

--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
South Dakota 84 Bradley 68 F  
Creighton 47 Connecticut 80 F

Brad Pautsch

