Walthill boys win high-scoring contest at Siouxland Christian

--BOYS BASKETBALL
Riverside 66 CWC 13 F
Kingsley-Pierson 58 George-Little Rock 46 F
Lawton-Bronson 69 Homer 56 F
Fremont-Mills 38 Logan-Magnolia 74 F
Bloomfield 55 Randolph 25 F
Walthill 81 Siouxland Christian 74 F
Tri-County 59 Winside 21 F
Oakland-Craig 58 Wisner-Pilger 38 F
--GIRLS BASKETBALL
Boyer Valley 33 Audubon 61 F
South Sioux City 61 Omaha Mercy 32 F
Kingsley-Pierson 59 George-Little Rock 46 F
Lawton-Bronson 54 Homer 37 F
Fremont-Mills 21 Logan-Magnolia 32 F
Crofton 77 Niobrara-Verdigre 45 F
West Bend-Mallard 51 North Iowa 22 F
Bloomfield 48 Randolph 26 F
SL St. Mary's 51 River Valley 25 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton S.C. East PPD
CBAL 60 S.C. West 29 F
Walthill 34 Siouxland Christian 73 F
Logan View 54 Tekamah-Herman 42 F
Ponca 72 Vermillion 58 F
Ar-We-Va 49 Westwood 84 F
Tri-County 63 Winside 36 F
Oakland-Craig 55 Wisner-Pilger 38 F
CAM 53 Woodbine 46 F
Brandon Valley 57 Yankton 42 F
--MEN'S BASKETBALL
Doane 64 Nebraska 110 F
Creighton 94 Saint Johns 76 F
Nebraska-Omaha 76 Wyoming 80 2
--WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
South Dakota 84 Bradley 68 F
Creighton 47 Connecticut 80 F