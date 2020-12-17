Winnebago hospital administers first COVID-19 vaccine

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) - Thursday morning the Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System administered the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccinations to its frontline health care workers and first responders.

A total of 65 doses were received from the Indian Health Service and distributed Thursday to staff who volunteered to receive it.

Among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Winnebago were frontline staff: including Public Health Administrator and EMT Mona Zuffante, Maintenance worker Gordon Rave, EMS Cindy Aldrich, Diabetes Case Manager and EVS Dillion Bearskin (EVS).

According to a post from the Twelve Clans Unity Hospital, the first small supply of vaccinations received was distributed in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The vaccine distribution plan is broken down into three phases.

Officials say the first phase of distribution is reserved for health care workers and residential long-term care facilities. As supplies increase, vaccines will be made available for other essential workers, high-risk individuals. The last step will be making the vaccine available for the general public.

When the vaccine will become more widely available is unknown at this time.