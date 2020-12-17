Zegarowski leads No. 9 Creighton past St. John’s 94-76

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points, shooting 6 for 7 from 3-point range, and No. 9 Creighton cruised to a 94-76 victory over St. John’s. Denzel Mahoney had 16 points and freshman center Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 off the bench to help the Bluejays bounce back from a home loss to Marquette in their conference opener Monday night. Damien Jefferson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Christian Bishop added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Creighton. Julian Champagnie led the Red Storm with 17 points as St. John’s fell to 0-3 in Big East play.