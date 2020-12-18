Amazon announces plans for South Dakota fulfillment center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Amazon has announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in South Dakota. The site of the center in Sioux Falls is expected to open in 2022 and create 1,000 full-time jobs. Amazon said in a news release that the new 640,000 square-foot fulfillment center will have robotics working alongside employees to pick, pack and ship small items to customers. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says the city is proud it was selected for a fulfillment center and he’s excited to welcome the company to Sioux Falls.