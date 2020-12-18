Amazon fulfillment center officially coming to Sioux Falls

(KTIV) - Amazon announced that South Dakota's first fulfillment center is officially coming to Sioux Falls.

The center is expected to launch in 2022.

The 640,000 square-foot facility is expected to create 1,000 full-time jobs. Employees will work alongside Amazonrobotics to prepare items such as books, electronics, and toys for shipment.

“South Dakota is open for business, and this commitment has put our state in the position to welcome Amazon to Foundation Park. Amazon is investing in South Dakota with 1,000 jobs, including excellent benefits, which will help fuel our state’s growth for the next generation. So on behalf of the entire state, I want to welcome Amazon to South Dakota.” said Gov. Kristi Noem, (R) South Dakota.

South Dakota Senator John Thune added, “Today’s announcement serves as a testament to the success of South Dakota’s business-friendly environment. This distribution facility will bring numerous, high-paying jobs and millions of dollars in investment to the city of Sioux Falls and the rest of the region. I am proud of the state’s economic progress and infrastructure investments that have allowed businesses to thrive.”

Amazon has already invested $1 million in South Dakota for infrastructure and compensation to employees in the state from 2010-2019.