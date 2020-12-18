Biden may time confirmation votes to protect House majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s decision to tap several House Democrats for administrative positions is putting Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a politically tough spot. It’s chiseling away the party’s already slimming House majority, and leaving her potentially without enough votes to pass his legislative agenda. But Pelosi’s leadership team has a plan for that. Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina, the Democratic whip and a top Biden ally, said Biden could hold off on formally submitting the nominations all at once so the House numbers don’t immediately drop. “Just manage it,” he told The Associated Press. The timing would unfold over the first several months of the new Congress, ample time for the House to pass the first 100-days agenda.