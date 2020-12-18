Brighter skies for the weekend with one cooler day and one warmer day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw a lot of clouds as a cold front was pushing through Siouxland today as highs went into the 40s.

An isolated light shower could work its way across the area this evening but then we’ll see clearing skies with lows heading into the mid teens.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday although highs will be a bit cooler in the mid 30s with western Siouxland possibly getting into the low 40s.

Better warming will get going again on Sunday with highs heading into the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies.

Will there by any travel trouble heading toward Christmas next week?

I'll take a closer look at that in my full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.