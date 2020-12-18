City of South Sioux City files lawsuit against Big Ox Energy over closed wastewater treatment plant

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) -- The city of South Sioux City, Nebraska has filed a lawsuit against Big Ox Energy-Siouxland, LLC over its now-closed wastewater treatment facility. The lawsuit follows years of environmental issues related to the beleaguered facility. Here is the city's news release announcing the lawsuit:

On December 15, 2020, South Sioux City filed a lawsuit in Dakota County District Court that names Big Ox Energy-Siouxland, LLC, Big Ox Energy, Inc., 2014 Acquisitions 10 LLC, Wells Fargo Trust Company, N.A., Federated Mutual Insurance Company, Federated Life Insurance Company, Federated Service Insurance Company, Assurity Life Insurance Company, Catholic Order of Foresters, Nassau Life Insurance Company, and PHL Variable Life Insurance as defendants. The City’s lawsuit relates to the closed waste-to-energy wastewater treatment facility that was previously operated by Big Ox Energy-Siouxland, LLC and Big Ox Energy, Inc.

After years of constant environmental problems and violations, Big Ox Energy-Siouxland, LLC and Big Ox Energy, Inc. shut down the facility early last year and stopped accepting the City’s wastewater. The City’s lawsuit seeks to hold the Big Ox entities responsible for their actions and to hold them to their bargain. The City also seeks monetary damages to compensate the City for losses that it has incurred as a consequence of having to find an alternate facility to accept the City’s wastewater.

The City’s lawsuit also seeks declaratory judgment concerning the City’s obligations under contracts involving the wastewater treatment facility’s operators, owner, and lenders. Wells Fargo, which claims to act for the facility’s lenders, has claimed that the City should pay for its use of the wastewater treatment facility even though the facility is not in operation and the City has not sent wastewater to the facility in nearly two years. The City Council denied this claim in October, and the City seeks an order from the court declaring that the City is not required to make payments to the facility’s operator, the facility’s lenders, Wells Fargo, or any other party because the facility is not in operation and the City cannot send its wastewater to the facility.

The City remains committed to holding the Big Ox entities responsible, but it also continues to seek the best path forward for the City, its residents, and for the now-idled facility that the Big Ox entities formerly operated.