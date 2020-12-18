Cone Park tubing hill to open on Dec. 23

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Parks & Recreation Department has announced the Cone Park tubing hill and ice skating rinks will open on Dec. 23.

Starting Wednesday, Cone Park located at 3800 Lone Drive will be accepting patrons. A complete list of operating dates, hours and rates will be available at coneparksiouxcity.com. to announce the official opening

Due to limited capacity, Cone Park is asking patrons to purchase their tickets in advance in order to minimize ticket window lines at the park.

There are three ways to buy a ticket:

Go online to coneparksiouxcity.com. Call Parks & Rec Office at 712-279-6126. Stop into the Parks & Rec Office located in the Siouxland Expo Center at 550 S. Layfette, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (Administrative Office will be closed Christmas Day & New Year’s Day.)

Although Cone Park is an outdoor facility, officials are ask the following procedures be followed due to COVID-19: