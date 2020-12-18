IDPH reports no new COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours, hospitalizations drop to 701

(KTIV) - State health officials reported 1,905 new positive cases in Iowa between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday, this according to the COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 262,210 total positive cases since the pandemic began. That number rose to 264,115 by 10 a.m. Friday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 208,681 have recovered, an increase of 3,841 since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported no additional deaths connected to COVID-19, keeping the state's death toll to 3,451.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (208,681) and the number of deaths (3,451) from the total number of confirmed cases (264,115) shows there are currently 51,983 active COVID-19 cases in Iowa.

Health department data shows 5,488 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,300,462 Iowans have been tested for the virus.

Iowa's 14-day positivity rate decreased to 13.5%, which is down from 13.7%.

According to the health department's latest report, 701 Iowans are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 746 reported yesterday. Out of those hospitalizations, 136 are in the ICU with 80 on ventilators. State data shows 75% of Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations are over the age of 60.

The IDPH is currently reporting 141 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state. So far, 1,135 virus-related deaths have been reported at Iowa facilities.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 62 new positive cases in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 11,629. To date, 9,717 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD says 153 virus-related deaths have occurred in Woodbury County, an increase of two since yesterday's report. Because the SDHD updates their numbers at 9 a.m. every morning while the IDPH updates their numbers throughout the day, there is a delay in reporting data.

The 153 deaths from Woodbury County are included in IDPH's total deaths reported on Friday, Dec. 18.

A total of 60 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Of those hospitalized, 30 are county residents.

Buena Vista

In Buena Vista County, 34 new cases were reported for a total of 3,499 positive cases. Of those cases, 2,880 have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its total to 21.

Clay County

In Clay County, 1,464 total positive cases are being reported, an increase of nine since yesterday. Of those cases, 1,041 have recovered.

Clay County has had ten virus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Dickinson County

State health officials say in Dickinson County 14 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 1,625. Of those cases, 1,223 have recovered.

Dickinson County has reported one new virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 13.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County reported 3,178 cases on Thursday, and that number rose to 3,206 by Friday morning. Of those cases, 2,553 have recovered.

No additional virus-related deaths were reported in Plymouth County, bringing its death toll to 44.

Sioux County

State health officials in Sioux County reported 23 additional cases bringing its total to 4,161. Of those cases, 3,527 have recovered.

There have been no additional virus-related deaths in Sioux County, keeping its death toll to 40.