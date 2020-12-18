Dec. 18: South Dakota reporting 8,773 active COVID-19 cases, 387 hospitalizations

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials have reported 575 more cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing the state's total to 93,772.

According to Friday's report, 435 of the new cases are confirmed and 140 are probable.

State health officials say there are 8,756 active cases in the state, an increase of 17 since yesterday.

The state's health department has reported 28 new virus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,329.

State data reported 530 more residents have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 83,670.

Currently, 387 residents in the state are hospitalized due to the virus, which is down from 406. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 5,348 COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Dakota.

Health department data shows 3,479 Pfizer vaccines have been administered throughout the state.

Bon Homme County

Bon Homme County has had three new cases, bringing its total to 1,439. Of those cases, 1,365 have recovered.

One additional virus-related death has been reported in Bon Homme County, bringing its death toll to 22.

Three Pfizer vaccines have been administered in Bon Homme County.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 11 new cases, bringing its total to 1,546. State health officials say 1,417 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County has had no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 11.

Eighteen doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Clay County.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 6,220 to 6,332. Officials say 5,661 of those cases have recovered.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Lincoln County has had 58 deaths connected to COVID-19.

The state health department says 654 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Lincoln County.

Union County

State health officials say Union County has seen 11 new cases, bringing the county's total to 1,481. So far, 1,299 of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Union County has had one additional virus-related death reported, bringing its death toll to 28.

Eight Pfizer vaccines have been administered in Union County.

Yankton County

Yankton County reported 22 new cases, bringing the total to 2,313. Officials say 1,995 of those cases have recovered.

Three new virus-related deaths have been reported in Yankton County. To date, the county has had 21 deaths connected to COVID-19.

Eight Pfizer vaccines have been administered in Yankton County.