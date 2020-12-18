Demand is low for COVID-19 antibody drugs but shortages loom

U.S. health officials rushed out supplies of COVID-19 medicines that may help infected people stay out of the hospital, but now see an astonishing lack of demand in many states. The drugs supply antibodies to help people fight off the coronavirus but must be given soon after infection to do much good. Red tape, staff shortages, testing delays and skepticism are keeping patients and doctors away from them. Only 5% to 20% of available doses have been used. Yet doctors also are preparing for potential shortages in the future as cases rise. Many hospitals have established lotteries to determine who will get what is expected to be a limited supply of the drugs.