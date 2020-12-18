EU says EU-UK trade talks face ‘last attempt’ to fix fish

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief negotiator says the bloc and the United Kingdom are starting a “last attempt” to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with EU fishing rights in British waters the most notable remaining obstacle to avoid a chaotic and costly changeover on New Year. Michel Barnier told the EU parliament on Friday he “can’t say what will come out during this home straight of the negotiations,” which have already come a long way in nine months of talks, and called it “a very serious and somber situation” with the jobs of hundreds of thousands of people at stake.