Friday’s Scores

8:29 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48

Centennial 51, Milford 44

Dundy County-Stratton 74, Rawlins County, Kan. 46

Kearney Catholic 59, Hastings 35

North Bend Central 55, Omaha Roncalli 51

Omaha Creighton Prep 65, Gretna 47

Plattsmouth 52, Falls City 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, ppd.

Kimball vs. Hershey, ppd.

Sterling vs. Pawnee City, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 55, Freeman 20

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Howells/Dodge 42

Bayard 51, Garden County 30

Bennington 66, Omaha Concordia 39

Boyd County 51, Riverside 33

Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48

Burwell 55, St. Edward 12

Centennial 51, Milford 44

Central Valley 61, Spalding Academy 29

Columbus Scotus 52, Pierce 31

Cross County 46, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45

Douglas County West 47, Raymond Central 36

Dundy County-Stratton 51, Rawlins County, Kan. 30

East Butler 45, Hampton 26

Elkhorn Valley 54, Stuart 39

Elm Creek 57, Bertrand 17

Falls City 31, Plattsmouth 16

Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26

Franklin 37, Deshler 21

Fullerton 62, Twin River 20

Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Lincoln Christian 24

Hastings 49, Kearney Catholic 41

Holdrege 24, Gothenburg 21

Homer 55, Lutheran High Northeast 51

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 65, Plainview 55

Lincoln Lutheran 37, Syracuse 29

Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln North Star 49

Loomis 41, Cambridge 34

Louisville 52, Johnson County Central 13

Malcolm 43, Weeping Water 29

McCool Junction 47, Shelby/Rising City 28

Mead 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35

Meridian 46, Giltner 18

Millard South 59, Bellevue East 48

Norris 53, Seward 28

North Central 49, St. Mary’s 34

North Platte 53, Columbus 37

Omaha Central 55, Papillion-LaVista South 47

Omaha Westside 46, Omaha Benson 45

Papillion-LaVista 69, Omaha Northwest 55

Pleasanton 55, Overton 25

Ponca 69, Tri County Northeast 29

Scottsbluff 57, Chadron 39

Silver Lake 46, Kenesaw 33

South Loup 56, Medicine Valley 35

Southwest 34, Arapahoe 30

St. Paul 48, Arcadia-Loup City 34

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Elwood 35

Superior 38, Southern Valley 27

Thayer Central 50, Heartland 9

Twin Loup 34, Sandhills Valley 31

Wakefield 55, Stanton 36

Wood River 48, Blue Hill 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Kimball vs. Hershey, ppd.

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha North, ccd.

Sterling vs. Pawnee City, ppd. to Jan 28th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

