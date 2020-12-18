Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48
Centennial 51, Milford 44
Dundy County-Stratton 74, Rawlins County, Kan. 46
Kearney Catholic 59, Hastings 35
North Bend Central 55, Omaha Roncalli 51
Omaha Creighton Prep 65, Gretna 47
Plattsmouth 52, Falls City 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, ppd.
Kimball vs. Hershey, ppd.
Sterling vs. Pawnee City, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 55, Freeman 20
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Howells/Dodge 42
Bayard 51, Garden County 30
Bennington 66, Omaha Concordia 39
Boyd County 51, Riverside 33
Burwell 55, St. Edward 12
Central Valley 61, Spalding Academy 29
Columbus Scotus 52, Pierce 31
Cross County 46, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45
Douglas County West 47, Raymond Central 36
Dundy County-Stratton 51, Rawlins County, Kan. 30
East Butler 45, Hampton 26
Elkhorn Valley 54, Stuart 39
Elm Creek 57, Bertrand 17
Falls City 31, Plattsmouth 16
Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26
Franklin 37, Deshler 21
Fullerton 62, Twin River 20
Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Lincoln Christian 24
Hastings 49, Kearney Catholic 41
Holdrege 24, Gothenburg 21
Homer 55, Lutheran High Northeast 51
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 65, Plainview 55
Lincoln Lutheran 37, Syracuse 29
Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln North Star 49
Loomis 41, Cambridge 34
Louisville 52, Johnson County Central 13
Malcolm 43, Weeping Water 29
McCool Junction 47, Shelby/Rising City 28
Mead 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35
Meridian 46, Giltner 18
Millard South 59, Bellevue East 48
Norris 53, Seward 28
North Central 49, St. Mary’s 34
North Platte 53, Columbus 37
Omaha Central 55, Papillion-LaVista South 47
Omaha Westside 46, Omaha Benson 45
Papillion-LaVista 69, Omaha Northwest 55
Pleasanton 55, Overton 25
Ponca 69, Tri County Northeast 29
Scottsbluff 57, Chadron 39
Silver Lake 46, Kenesaw 33
South Loup 56, Medicine Valley 35
Southwest 34, Arapahoe 30
St. Paul 48, Arcadia-Loup City 34
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Elwood 35
Superior 38, Southern Valley 27
Thayer Central 50, Heartland 9
Twin Loup 34, Sandhills Valley 31
Wakefield 55, Stanton 36
Wood River 48, Blue Hill 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kimball vs. Hershey, ppd.
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha North, ccd.
Sterling vs. Pawnee City, ppd. to Jan 28th.
___
