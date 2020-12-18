Gov. Ricketts proclaims Statewide Day of Prayer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - In a press briefing Friday morning Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts proclaimed Sunday, Dec. 20, as a Statewide Day of Prayer.

He encouraged Nebraskans to pray, according to their faith, for relief from the pandemic as well as the strength to endure it. The governor also asked Nebraskans to remember the lives lost and the families grieving this holiday season.

First Lady Susanne Shore joined the governor to express condolences and encouraged Nebraskans to participate in this 'Weekend of Remembrance and Honor' this Friday through Sunday.

During this time Nebraskans are encouraged to volunteer and contribute to charitable organizations. A list of opportunities can be found here.

Nebraska Impact has also established a virtual Memorial Wall for people to post testimonials and memorials of love ones lost to the virus. That memorial can be found here.