If approved by FDA, health care providers will soon have another COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If approved by the FDA, healthcare providers will soon have another COVID-19 vaccine-- the Moderna vaccine at their facilities.

KTIV spoke to area providers about when and how many doses they are expecting.

In Sioux Center, Iowa, Sioux Center Health said they will receive their first shipment next week. The amount they would have originally received has been reduced by 30%, which would make it 320 doses total.

Floyd Valley Healthcare in LeMars, Iowa, said they are receiving the vaccine, but do not know when or how many at this time.

While for the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake, officials said they are expecting to receive their first doses sometime next week. They do not know how many.

Out in South Dakota, Sanford Medical Center and Hospital in Sioux Falls is also expecting their first shipment of the Moderna vaccine early next week. They did not provide a specific quantity.

Avera McKennan Hospital, also in Sioux Falls said pending the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization this weekend, the state of South Dakota has directed the large health systems to distribute Moderna to their region and rural hospitals.

South Dakota is expected to receive 14,600 doses early next week.