Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz tests positive for COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) — University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ferentz tested positive during his regularly scheduled rapid antigen test Thursday morning, followed by a PCR test to confirm the diagnosis. He is asymptomatic and will remain home until December 27. Players, coaches, and staff members are tested daily as part of the Big Ten Conference return to play protocols.

Iowa’s scheduled game against Michigan on Saturday was canceled earlier this week due to the high number of positive COVID-19 tests within the Michigan football program. Because of the cancellation, Iowa players were given the week off to focus on finals and enjoy the holiday.

“We have been fortunate this season to have played eight games and to have very few positive cases,” Ferentz said. “When the team returns to practice on Tuesday, I will participate via zoom and our collective focus will be on preparing for the bowl game.”

The Hawkeye football team will learn its bowl invitation Sunday afternoon.