Italy imposes partial lockdown for Christmas holiday

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday announced a partial lockdown nationwide for most of the Christmas holiday season out of concern that gatherings of families and friends would re-ignite the virus’s spread. The new decree puts strict limits on movements on holidays and weekends from Dec. 21 through the Jan. 6 Epiphany holiday, with a slight easing on four weekdays. To allow a glimmer of Christmas cheer, personal visits to friends or family members of no more than two people are allowed on any given day. Conte called the limits “a painful decision.”