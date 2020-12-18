Light rain chances and a cold front

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Friday! This morning is not as foggy as what we were seeing yesterday.

But we do still have some foggy regions on the far eastern side of Siouxland. Areas near Estherville, Spencer, Storm Lake, Emmetsburg, Pocahontas, and Carrol are the ones still experiencing reduced visibility.

It looks like we won’t see full improvement until mid morning.

All week long we’ve been slowly feeling those highs for the day increase. Our start of the week dropped us below average, but by the end we’ve returned to warmer December days.

That will be the case today, with highs reaching the low 40s. Clouds did build last night and we will keep them all day long.

So expect a mostly cloudy sky and in the later parts of the day we have a small chance of even getting some light rainfall.

But Friday night some cooler air will move in, dropping temperatures once again.

The low for Friday night will be in the mid teens. That weak cold front also impacts Saturday, with the high for the start to our weekend staying in the mid 30s.

The nice news though, it does come with a mostly sunny sky and mid 30s is still on the warmer side for December.

Saturday night has a partly cloudy sky, with a low in the mid 20s.

Sunday makes it to the mid 40s, with a partly cloudy sky.

And on Monday, we just make it into the 50s with more sunshine.

But can we hang onto those warmer days? Tune in to News 4 to get the full forecast.