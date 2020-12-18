Nebraska National Guard provides planning support during pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - The Nebraska National Guard has activated 17 drill-status guardsmen to provide planning support to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services during the pandemic.

The 12 airmen and 5 soldiers were requested by DHHS to assist with gathering and analyzing information from local organizations and governments.

They'll help determine where and when to distribute doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks.

The guardsmen are currently putting together a roster of anyone who falls under phase 1B of Nebraska's vaccination plan. Members with the guard say they're happy to assist with the effort and help out fellow Nebraskans.

"The big thing with us is any time we're able to interact with our community and put on the uniform to interact with our communities, it's always a great thing for us. So, us being able to be brought on to assist with this effort is fantastic" said Sergeant Matthew Veit.

Veit said phase 1B includes first responders, specifically firefighters and law enforcement, the education sector, transportation, food and agriculture, and utilities.