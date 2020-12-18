Nine million Americans get sick every year from contaminated foods

(CNN) - About nine million Americans get sick and more than 1,300 people die every year from eating contaminated food. That's according to a new government report released Friday.

Salmonella, e-coli, listeria and campylobacter are the pathogens that make people sick most often. These four pathogens cause nearly two million cases of foodborne illness in the US each year.

The report says salmonella is to blame for the most foodborne illnesses. The research is a joint between the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Agriculture. The report studied foodborne illness outbreaks from 1998 through 2018.

No one food was to blame for these outbreaks, although chicken was linked to several salmonella and campylobacter outbreaks.