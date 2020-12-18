Northeast Community College receives $15M, the largest donation in school history

NORFOLK, Neb (KTIV) - For one Siouxland college, Christmas came early.

Northeast Community College received a substantial financial gift of $15 million, the largest single donor contribution in the college's history.

According to a news release from the college, the donation comes from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The gift is part of a larger donation of $4.1 billion that she is donating to 384 organizations across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.

The funding came after Scott and her team took a date driven approach of identifying organizations including those that provide higher education and workforce training.

Her team chose organizations with strong executive teams and those with a high potential to impact those who are struggling especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, faculty, staff, students, and future students, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Scott for recognizing Northeast Community College with her extreme generosity,” said College President Leah Barrett.

College officials say the gift will be used in an endowment to support scholarships and successful initiatives in the college's service area

“This donation is in alignment with our efforts to create pathways for all people in our 20-county service area to earn a certificate or degree. It will allow us to more effectively engage with the underrepresented students in Nebraska’s higher education communities by providing scholarships for thousands of people in our region in perpetuity,” said Barrett.

COVID-19 has impacted many students in low-income situations, with enrollment of latino, low-income and adult education students down from 2019.

“This unselfish gift is extraordinary in not only the magnitude of the dollars she is providing, but its impact will give students the opportunity to achieve their dreams and have a bright future. It is simply priceless!” said Steve Anderson, chair of the Northeast Board of Governors