‘Obamacare’ enrollment rising as COVID-19 pandemic deepens

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government figures out Friday show sign-ups for “Obamacare” health insurance plans are trending more than 6% higher amid surging coronavirus cases and deepening economic misery. The Centers for Medicaid and Medicaid Services says more than 8.2 million people signed up through the close of open enrollment Dec. 15 in the 36 states served by the federal HealthCare.gov website. An apples-to-apples comparison with last year’s sign-ups translates to a 6.6% gain, the agency said. President Donald Trump failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Now its supporters are celebrating. Final numbers for the entire country are due early next year.