Prosecutor releases security video of Ohio judge being shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor has released a security camera video showing a judge being shot as he walked to work. Jefferson County Prosecutor Jane Hanlin provided the video following a unanimous ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court last month that the video is a public record and should be released. The court’s ruling came in a case brought by The Associated Press. The video shows Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. being shot outside a courthouse in Steubenville in eastern Ohio in August 2017 by Nathaniel Richmond, 51, and then Richmond being killed by a probation officer.