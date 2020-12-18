Sexual assault charge dropped against rapper Mystikal

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A sexual assault charge has been dropped against New Orleans rapper Mystikal, who was released from jail on a $3 million bond almost two years ago. A Caddo Parish grand jury Thursday returned a no true bill against Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler. The district attorney’s office says the case was resubmitted to a second grand jury after “additional evidence and information were discovered.” The 50-year-old rapper surrendered to authorities in August 2017 when he learned there was a warrant out for his arrest on rape and kidnapping charges, stemming from a 2016 incident at a Shreveport casino. Tyler was jailed and released in Feb. 2019 on bond.