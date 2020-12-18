Sioux City man sentenced to 14 years in prison for attempted kidnapping

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man who attempted to kidnap a child was sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison.

A press release says 24-year-old Michael Marshall-Limoges received the prison term after a guilty plea to one count of kidnapping.

According to court documents, Marshall-Limoges followed a 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl from a Kum N Go convenience store in Morningside area.

Inside a vehicle, Marshall-Limoges threatened the girl, telling her, “Get in the car, or I will hurt your brother.”

According to court documents, as the 9-year-old ran down the alley, Marshall-Limoges grabbed the 14-year-old girl and forcibly put her into his car.

The girl was able to physically resist him and was able to escape as Marshall-Limoges drove off.

Following a description of Marshall-Limoges and a partial plate on his vehicle, authorities issued a search warrant on his Morningside residence and vehicle.

During the search of his home, authorities found a 9mm handgun in a dresser drawer with ammunition and marijuana.