Sioux City schools report 10 more COVID-19 cases, release student and staff absences

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City Community School District has released its weekly report, and this week they're reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases in local schools.

According to the district, there were four reports of positive COVID-19 cases from students that attended school between Dec. 14 - 18. The other six positive cases were reported among staff that attended school this week.

Contact tracing has been done for these latest cases in conjunction with the Siouxland District Health Department. No other additional information has been provided about these individual cases.

During the week of Dec. 14. one class was closed and moved to emergency response virtual learning.

North Middle School: Multi-Grade Classroom

After receiving a request from the Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 14, the district has begun reporting student and staff absences.

Officials say the above data is reflective of districtwide data detailing daily absences and the reason reported for the absence. Each building in the district would have reported absences and be encompassed in this report.

The district stresses each day's total does not indicate a new case. Instead each day's total only indicates the total absences for the day.

For the COVID positive and quarantine columns, the same individuals would be included in each daily total for the duration of the time the person is absent.

The district says these numbers are subject to change after originally being published.