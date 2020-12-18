Slovenia’s health minister steps down amid virus pandemic

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s health minister has resigned after his party left the country’s ruling center-right coalition. The move is a blow to Prime Minister Janez Jansa during the coronavirus pandemic. Tomaz Gantar said Friday he was stepping down after his Democratic Party of Pensioners announced it was pulling out of the coalition government in protest of Jansa’s populist policies. The prime minister has faced accusations of pressuring the media and curbing criticism in the traditionally liberal European Union nation. He has denied the accusations. It was not immediately clear who will become health minister. Jansa said he would temporarily run the Health Ministry. The remaining coalition parties still appeared to hold a slight parliamentary majority.