Some in Sioux City will see delay in garbage collection due to Christmas and New Year’s Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the holidays coming, some Sioux City residents will experience a one day delay in garbage and recycling collection

With both Christmas and New Year's falling on Friday, collection for that day will be delayed until Saturday. Friday will be the only day is affected.

The Citizens Convenience Center at 5800 28 St. will close at noon on the 24th and will be closed on Christmas and New Years Day.

According to city officials, all items for disposal should fit in the container with the lid closed. If additional space is needed one-time use stickers are available for purchase at City Hall and most major grocery stores.

In addition, wrapping paper, boxes and rigid plastics are accepted for recycling, however, Christmas lights, ribbons, bows and flexible plastic films are not eligible for recycling.

The city also says, per city ordinance, containers cannot be in the right of way more than 24 hours prior to pick up and must be removed 24 hours after collection.

Residents are asked to have all materials for collection to the curb by 4:00 a.m. on their scheduled day of pick up