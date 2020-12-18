Sooners young QB Spencer Rattler latest to thrive with Riley

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell is preparing for a different version of Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler in the Big 12 championship game. Rattler threw a late interception that helped Iowa State beat the Soooners 37-30 earlier in the season. The Sooners have won six straight since then. Rattler has only thrown three interceptions during the streak while becoming one of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Campbell says Rattler was bound to improve. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley’s previous three quarterbacks all are starters in the NFL.