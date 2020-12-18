South Dakota reports 28 more deaths, 575 new COVID cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials have reported 28 more deaths from COVID-19 and an additional 575 new infections. Friday’s numbers bring the state’s death toll to 1,329. There have been a total of 93,772 COVID-19 cases in South Dakota since the pandemic began. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 387, a decrease of 19 from a day earlier. It marks the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since Oct. 24. Of those in the hospital Friday, 73 were in intensive care and 41 were on ventilators.