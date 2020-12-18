Suspect in custody after a fatal hit and run

PISGAH, Iowa (KTIV) - The Harrison County Sheriff's Office received a late night call on Dec. 17 about a hit and run incident outside Dave's Old Home Cafe in Pisgah.

Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased male victim. Several witnesses were able to provide details of the situation as well as identify all parties to law enforcement.

The suspect later returned to the scene and was taken into custody without incident. Police arrested 28-year-old Kristopher Allan Erlbacher of Woodbine, Iowa. On Dec. 18 Erlbacher was charged with first-degree murder.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.